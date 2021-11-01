Westlake Chemical Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:43 PM ETWestlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.94 (+775.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+47.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.