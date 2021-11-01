Mimecast Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:44 PM ETMimecast Limited (MIME)By: SA News Team
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.82M (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.