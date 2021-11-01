8X8 Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (-1000.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.01M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGHT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.