Cinema stocks rally after best month since pandemic's start

pop corn and on red armchair cinema

batuhan toker/iStock via Getty Images

  • Movie-theater companies are rallying today after closing the books on October, the best month for the domestic box office since the March 2020 start to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • And that marks the first time in modern history that October has been the year's best month, though spurred by the outlier of the pandemic.
  • The industry grossed $637 million in the U.S. and Canada, Comscore says, and it's due to the unsurprising performance of a strong month of big-budget titles making their release dates - including Venom: Let There Be Carnage (SONY +4.7%), which has grossed $190.4 million domestically; James Bond film No Time to Die (OTC:MGMB, CMCSA +2.1%), which has drawn $133.3 million; and Halloween Kills (CMCSA +2.1%), with $85.6 million so far - not to mention recent release Dune (T +1.1%), with $69.4 million.
  • Skeptics are quick to put the month in perspective: Those industry ticket sales are still down 68% from the same span in 2019.
  • But the rebound may be just the beginning as more big films are looking to tap pent-up moviegoing demand for the holidays.
  • Macquarie is reacting to the news positively, but says it's still expecting box office to be "well off" 2019 levels for the next couple of years.
  • As for picks, the firm's favorite play is IMAX (IMAX +5.1%), with a close second in Cinemark (CNK +11%).
  • In cinema stocks today: (AMC +2.7%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF +4.0%); Cinemark (CNK +11.0%); IMAX (IMAX +5.1%); Marcus (MCS +3.9%); Reading International (RDI +3.3%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF +5.8%); National CineMedia (NCMI +6.8%).
  • AMC said not only were its U.S. revenues the best since February 2020, but international revenues were also peaking.
