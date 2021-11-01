Sprout Social Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.37M (+40.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.