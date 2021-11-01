Super Micro Computer Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $945.13M (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SMCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.