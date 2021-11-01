Waters Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:48 PM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: SA News Team
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $654.94M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.