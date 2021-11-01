LiveRamp Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.11M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RAMP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.