Myriad Genetics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+93.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.02M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MYGN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.