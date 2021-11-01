Amdocs Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.