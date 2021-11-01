Veeco Instruments Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+59.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.07M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VECO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.