Sequans Communications Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 12:53 PM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (+32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.25M (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SQNS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.