Mercury Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.38M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.