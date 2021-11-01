Castlight Health Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETCastlight Health, Inc. (CSLT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.73M (-3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.