CDK Global Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.05M (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.