Comstock Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+666.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.25M (+126.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.