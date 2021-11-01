ManTech Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $674.88M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MANT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.