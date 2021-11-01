Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.10 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.54M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RARE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.