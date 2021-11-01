Snap rises 1% as Citi lifts to Neutral on more realistic estimates
Nov. 01, 2021 1:04 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 1% higher today after an upgrade at Citi to Neutral, from a previous Sell.
- Downside risk in the stock has been realized, the bank says. Estimates have been widely reduced after the company's Q3 earnings, a report that drove the stock down 26.6% on Oct. 22.
- "Previously, we suggested digital ad estimates were ~3% to ~5% too high," Citi says, noting that Snap missed sales consensus by 3%, and fiscal 2021 sales estimates moved about 5% lower.
- Now sell-side analysts have trimmed estimates by some 10% for 2022 and 2023 and "We believe the Street's sales forecasts are now more realistic."
- It's lowering Snap's target price, though, relying on multiples from peers including Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook - which suggest fair value is around 11.5x 2023 enterprise value/sales.
- That results in a target price cut to $53, near parity with the current $53.10 price.
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Asian Investor now says Snap's a Strong Buy with the market "overreacting" to commercial challenges.