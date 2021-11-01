Exelixis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $355.09M (+53.7% Y/Y).
  • Exelixis posted Q2 net income that surged ~44% YOY to $96.1M, due in large part to the approval of the renal cell carcinoma ("RCC") therapy Cabometyx (cabozantinib), in August.
  • In September, Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Ayers argued that Exelixis is "regaining (its) top spot in Renal Cell Carcinoma".
  • Recently, Exelixis and STORM Therapeutics entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to discover and advance novel drug leads intended for the treatment of cancer.
  • Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 7% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.