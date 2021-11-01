Exelixis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $355.09M (+53.7% Y/Y).
- Exelixis posted Q2 net income that surged ~44% YOY to $96.1M, due in large part to the approval of the renal cell carcinoma ("RCC") therapy Cabometyx (cabozantinib), in August.
- In September, Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Ayers argued that Exelixis is "regaining (its) top spot in Renal Cell Carcinoma".
- Recently, Exelixis and STORM Therapeutics entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to discover and advance novel drug leads intended for the treatment of cancer.
- Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 7% year to date.