Steris Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Steris (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+52.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.