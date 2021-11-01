Unum Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.