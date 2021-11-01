Pacific Biosciences of California Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)By: SA News Team
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.6M (+76.1% Y/Y).
- Pacific Biosciences shares traded marginally lower despite posting a revenue beat with its Q2 2021 financials, in August.
- In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Khaveen Investments argued that the company's "long-term growth potential (is) secured with strategic R&D partnerships with Invitae and Asuragen aimed at reducing the cost of genome sequencing".
- Last month, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences with a buy rating and $45 price target.
- The company's shares have gained more than 2% year to date.