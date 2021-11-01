Warrior Met Coal Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETWarrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+378.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.53M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.