WEC Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 1:28 PM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The utility firm delivered a strong 2Q performance, topping both EPS and revenue estimates. It had then raised its earnings guidance for 2021 to a range of $4.02 to $4.05 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range.
- WEC is among a list of utilities that are expected to offer dependable earnings growth in the mid-single-digit range, according to John Bartlett, President of Reaves Asset Management.
- In a bullish analysis published on SA, Cash Builder Opportunities notes that WEC is a dividend winner with a long history of increases and consecutive dividends, and investors should buy the dip in the stock price. The company recently declared a $0.6775/share quarterly dividend.
- The SA Quant rating on WEC is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.