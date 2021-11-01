ProPetro Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+103.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.55M (+70.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.