Gladstone Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.67M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GAIN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.