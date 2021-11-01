Sixth Street Specialty Lending Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.14M (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.