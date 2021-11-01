Progressive Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-61.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.56B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.