Fidelity National Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.