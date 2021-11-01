FanDuel, DraftKings among bidders for The Athletic - report

Nov. 01, 2021

  • Betting firms FanDuel (PDYPY +2.1%) and DraftKings (DKNG +4.4%) are among a number of companies bidding for sports news site The Athletic, according to The Information.
  • That restarts speculation about which way the site could go after earlier breakdowns in talks between The Athletic and The New York Times (NYT +0.4%) and Axios.
  • The Athletic is seeking a valuation of more than $750M from bids that were due last month.
  • It's unclear whether it can get to that value as the site is unprofitable and burning cash, according to the report. But betting companies' appetite for sports media may offer a new path.
  • The news follows the breakdown of a deal between Axios and The Athletic. Talks between the NYT and The Athletic were reported to have fallen apart in mid-June.
