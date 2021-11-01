Public Service Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (+21.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The utility firm reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 in 2Q on revenue of $1.87B (-8.8% Y/Y). While the EPS was in line with analysts estimates, the revenue fell short.
  • PEG recently provided an upbeat investor update, outlining the path toward a long-term, non-GAAP consolidated operating earnings growth rate of 5% to 7% to 2025. It also affirmed its full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance range of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Other highlights include: a five-year capital program, a $500M share repurchase program, and raising the indicative 2022 common stock dividend by $0.12 per share.
  • Despite being on track to deliver a more predictable, higher quality earnings stream in the upcoming years, PEG shares continue to trade at a discount to its peer utilities, says Opal Investment Research in a recent bullish analysis published on SA.
  • PEG has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 19 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
