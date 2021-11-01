BioSig makes record gains after exceeding procedural target for 2021

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • BioSig Technologies (BSGM +19.6%) has climbed to post the biggest intraday gain since April 2020 after the company announced that it has already surpassed the procedural target of 1500 patient cases set for 2021.
  • By Oct. 21, over 71 physicians had used the company’s PURE EP(tm) System in 1,560 patient cases, up from 1,000 cases in June 2021 when the procedural guidance was raised to reflect the rising usage in elective procedures.
  • By the end of 2021, the company expects to complete 1,700-1,800 procedures as the adoption of the technology rises amid falling COVID-19 hospitalizations.
  • “We are seeing increased utilization of PURE EP(tm) in the 13 hospitals we are currently working in,” CEO Kenneth L. Londoner, remarked.

  • According to latest financials, BioSig (NASDAQ:BSGM) has failed meet the consensus revenue estimates for two consecutive quarters.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.