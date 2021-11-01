A10 shares fall 17% in post-earnings selloff
Nov. 01, 2021 1:48 PM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares fell more than 17%, Monday, as investors seemed to be in a selling mood just a few days after the networking technology company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and declared its first stock dividend payment.
- It appeared to be a case of profit taking, as A10 (ATEN) fell to $15.49 a share in midday trading on volume of 4.5 million shares exchanged. The company typically averages 638,000 shares exchanged on a daily basis.
- A10 (ATEN) shares climbed almost 35% last Friday following the company's latest earnings and sales report that surpassed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. Following A10's (ATEN) results, Craig-Hallum Group analyst Christian Schwab left his buy rating on the stock intact, but raised his price target to $19 a share from $16, saying the company is seeing "an improving mix [of sales] in growth categories,”
- A10 (ATEN) also declared a dividend of 5 cents a share to be paid on Dec. 15 to to shareholders of record as of Nov 12, and said it would repurchase up to $100 million worth of company stock.