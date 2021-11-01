Assurant Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+334.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.