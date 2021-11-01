NMI Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+48.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.77M (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMIH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.