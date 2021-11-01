Bio-Techne Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 1:50 PM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (+20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.78M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.