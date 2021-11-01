Global Payments Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2021 1:54 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.15 (+25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+13.7% Y/Y).
  • The company has raised dividend by 28% and approved $1.5B buyback.
  • After beating estimates in Q2, the company has raised outlook.
  • In September, the company bought Mineraltree for $500M in cash.
  • Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward.
