MiMedx Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.26M (-6.3% Y/Y).
  • In September, MiMedx shares fell ~43% after co failed to meet primary endpoints in two late-stage musculoskeletal clinical trials for its amniotic tissue technology called micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM).
  • The company posted second-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 24% year to date.
