MiMedx Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: SA News Team
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.26M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- In September, MiMedx shares fell ~43% after co failed to meet primary endpoints in two late-stage musculoskeletal clinical trials for its amniotic tissue technology called micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM).
- The company posted second-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, in August.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 24% year to date.