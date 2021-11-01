PerkinElmer Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- The company posted second-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, in August.
- In July, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor highlighted that the company showed "impressive and aggressive capital deployment".
- Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 23% year to date.