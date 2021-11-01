Gartner Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 1:58 PM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+70.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- After topping estimates in Q2, the company has raised FY2021 outlook.
- Over the last 2 years, IT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.