Stericycle 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 1:59 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $673.02M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.