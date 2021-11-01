DHT Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 vs. $0.31 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.5M (-64.7% Y/Y).
- In 2Q21, the company entered into three separate agreements to sell its three 2004 built VLCCs, DHT Raven, DHT Lake and DHT Condor, for an aggregate of $88.75M.
- Over the last 1 year, DHT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.