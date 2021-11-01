Ametek 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:00 PM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.