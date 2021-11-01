Regenxbio Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.90 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.17M (-66.5% Y/Y).
  • The company posted second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and provided an update on its cash position, in August.
  • Recently, REGENXBIO announced a deal of more than a $1.5B with AbbVie for gene therapy candidate, RGX-314.
  • Over the last 1 year, RGNX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 21% year to date.
