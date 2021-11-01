Big 5 Sporting Goods Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.6M (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • In August, the company has raised dividend third time in a row to $0.25, +38.9% from prior dividend of $0.18.
  • Over the last 1 year, BGFV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Shares up 5.8% ahead of earnings.
