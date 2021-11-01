Magnolia Oil & Gas 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:08 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 vs. $0.06 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.22M vs. $121.07M in 3Q20.
- Over the last 2 years, MGY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.