TopBuild 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:11 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.04 (+44.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $888.4M (+27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.