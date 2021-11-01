KKR Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:16 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)CWENBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+97.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $709.67M (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +1.98% on Aug. 3, the day it reported its Q2 results, beating analysts' estimates.
- In Q2 the private-equity firm brought in a record $59B of organic inflows.
- In October, KKR noted that Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was selling its thermal business to the company in $1.9B deal.
- Notable news for Q3:
- In September, KKR was exploring to sell Japanese tool company Koki Holdings for $2B.
- The same month, KKR was in advanced talks to buy Australian outsourcing company Probe Group in a deal valuing it at ~A$1.2B ($871M).
- KKR was also among bidders interested in acquiring Lexington Partners.
- KKR’s Octopus announced that it was acquiring Ocean Yield in a deal valued at ~$830M.