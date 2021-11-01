Western Union Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- The company's shares slipped 10 days back as BTIG lowered its rating to Neutral from a prior stance of Buy on concerns the money transfer platform could face pressure from crypto alternatives and the new Facebook app.
- After exceeding consensus mark in Q2, CEO said, "Our second quarter results put us on track to achieve our 2021 adjusted financial outlook with strong top-line trends bolstered by continued growth in our digital business, which we expect will generate over $1 billion in revenue this year, and sequential improvement in our retail business."
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
