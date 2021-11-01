Western Union Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+4.8% Y/Y).
  • The company's shares slipped 10 days back as BTIG lowered its rating to Neutral from a prior stance of Buy on concerns the money transfer platform could face pressure from crypto alternatives and the new Facebook app.
  • After exceeding consensus mark in Q2, CEO said, "Our second quarter results put us on track to achieve our 2021 adjusted financial outlook with strong top-line trends bolstered by continued growth in our digital business, which we expect will generate over $1 billion in revenue this year, and sequential improvement in our retail business."
  • Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • Read the most recent Bullish analysis on stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.